LENOIR CITY (WATE) – Lenoir City Utility Board workers have been working to make repairs for three days since strong storms rolled through East Tennessee.

Still, 200 customers remain without power. Several families who depend on well water also do not have running water.

The utility company says Saturday’s storms represent the worst damage to their electric system since the Blizzard of 1993. LCUB said they had more than 50 primary line poles broken, along with other repairs.

“We again ask for your patience while the restoration efforts continue,” said LCUB in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to our customers who are still without power & neighboring utilities with significant storm damages.”

Crews, tree trimmers, and contractors will continue to work through the night on large scale repairs, according to LCUB.

