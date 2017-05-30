Knoxville gym’s Mission 22 Challenge helps veterans

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville gym is hosting a charity fundraiser to help veterans.

Arsenal Strength Training will host their Mission 22 Challenge on Saturday, June 3 at 10:00 a.m. The gym is located at 10710 Lexington Drive in Knoxville.

Chris Adams, a trainer at Arsenal Strength Training says the challenge says is a fun workout for members and non-members consisting of 22 push-ups, 22 sit-ups, 22 squats and 22 burpees. Participants will compete for the best time.

“We wanted to do some sort of fundraiser to give back to those who have given so much to us,” said Adams.

The gym is requesting a $5 donation to participate. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to Mission 22, an organization that helps get veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder treatment.

“We want to let others know that you are not as broken as you think you are,” said veteran and gym member Michael Goodman.