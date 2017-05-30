Kathy Griffin apologizes for Trump photo: ‘I went too far’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump’s bloody, severed head.

The comic posted a video later Tuesday apologizing for the video image, saying it was “too disturbing” and wasn’t funny.

“I sincerely apologize,” she said. “I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people.”

The first video showed a straight-faced Griffin slowly lifting the bloody head. She originally described the project with photographer Tyler Shields as an “artsy fartsy statement” mocking the commander in chief.

Many online called for Griffin to be jailed.

In her apology video, Griffin begs her fans for forgiveness and says she has asked the photographer to remove the images.

“I made a mistake, and I was wrong,” she says.

The video had apparently been removed from Shields’ blog by late Tuesday.

CNN, whose New Year’s Eve coverage Griffin has co-hosted, called the images “disgusting and offensive.”

“We are pleased to see she has apologized,” CNN said in a statement. “We are evaluating New Year’s Eve and have made no decisions at this point.”

A publicist for Shields did not respond to a request for comment.