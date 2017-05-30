Haslam signs bill reducing costs of wiping criminal records

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Gov. Bill Haslam has signed a law that will make it easier for people convicted of mostly low-level offenses to get their criminal records wiped clean.

The law reduces the costs of expunging criminal record convictions from $350 to $180, making it more affordable. That figure does not include any court costs or clerk fees that may be involved.

The bipartisan measure was championed by two Shelby County lawmakers in an effort to help non-violent offenders who have turned their lives around. The measure, which was sponsored by Democratic Rep. Raumesh Akbari of Memphis and Republican Sen. Mark Norris of Collierville, takes effect immediately.

