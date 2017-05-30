Harriman Utility asks customers to conserve water

WATE 6 On Your Side

OAKDALE, Tenn. (WATE) – Harriman Utility is asking their customers to conserve water in Oakdale after a power outage.

The utility company said crews were able to restore power to most of Oakdale Monday evening after a power outage that started Saturday. During the outage, their water tanks were emptied.

Harriman Utility said they are pumping at full capacity, but they are asking all water users to conserve water while they fill up their downstream tanks. The utility estimates it will take several hours to fill the tanks, depending on usage throughout the morning.

“If you are fortunate to have water this morning, please consider holding off on non-essential use until we lift this water conservation request as there are still hundreds of customers awaiting water,” said a spokesperson from Harriman Utility in a statement. “Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

