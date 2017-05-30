Fort Bragg honors fallen service members with boot display

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WATE) – More than 7,000 boots were on display earlier this month at Fort Bragg in North Carolina to honor fallen service members killed in action in Afghanistan and Iraq since 9/11.

Retired Army Colonel Mike Thomas posted pictures and a video to Facebook of the display that went viral. He said he donated a pair of worn military boots to help create the memorial and was able to find his in the crowd for a third year in a row.

“The display is a powerful tribute to those that have given the ultimate sacrifice in combat. May these great warriors rest in peace and may perpetual light shine upon them,” he said in the post. “May God grant comfort to those who love them.”

Fort Bragg’s Survivor Outreach Series and Fisher House created the display.

