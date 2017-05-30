Crews working to restore power in Roane Co. after weekend storms

HARRIMAN (WATE) – Thousands in Roane County were still dealing without power Tuesday morning after last weekend’s storms moved through, and crews were out trying to clear downed trees and power lines.

“We lost electricity around 10:00-10:30 and then we heard things happening,” Tim McMichael said.

McMichael and his wife hunkered down in a hallway in their house Saturday night waiting out the storm that left them stranded without power for the past three days.

They spent the next days surveying the damage on their property in Harriman. Nearly a dozen trees on their property had snapped.

“We went to bed and woke up the next morning to what felt like a war zone,” McMichael said.

They could not even leave their house until Monday because there were more trees and power lines at the base of their driveway.

“Both ways on my road were blocked by wires and trees and so we’ve been here for the last couple of days now,” McMichael said.

On just a small stretch of Dickey Valley Road, there were downed power poles snapped in half. The lines stretched across the road, but crews came Tuesday morning to work on getting them out of the road.

“We thank them and I just appreciate their work. I know they’re working day and night to get this all together,” McMichael said.

In the meantime, the McMichaels hooked up a generator cooking coffee on a camp stove and all their meals on their grill as they wait for the lights to come back on.

“Praise the Lord that we made it okay and our house was not touched,” McMichael said.

Harriman Utilities Board said Tuesday morning that almost all the power should be back on by Tuesday night. Some of the harder hit areas could take longer.