Chipotle locations in East Tennessee impacted by hacking

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Chipotle released information concerning a data breach early this year. Hackers were able to access credit card information from many customers across the country, including residents in East Tennessee.

It is important to check your credit report for unauthorized activity. You can receive a free report from Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

If you believe your information was used or if you are a victim of identity theft contact the Federal Trade Commission or the Tennessee Attorney General’s office. Also, Chipotle suggest contacting local law enforcement to file a police report.

City Address Date of Breach Knoxville 7600 Kingston Pike (West Town Mall) March 27, 2017-April 18, 2017 Knoxville 4829 N. Broadway Street March 27, 2017-April 18, 2017 Knoxville 204 Advantage Place March 27, 2017-April 18, 2017 Knoxville 1701 Cumberland Avenue March 26, 2017-April 18, 2017 Knoxville 11380 Parkside Drive April 3, 2017-April 18, 2017 Oak Ridge 433 South Illinois Ave March 27, 2017-April 18, 2017 Sevierville 1713 Parkway March 27, 2017-April 18, 2017