West Knox County couple’s home damaged by fallen trees

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Another area hard hit in Saturday night’s storm was along South Northshore Drive in West Knox County. One home was heavily damaged by a large tree.

The couple who owns the home enjoys spending time there with their children and grandchildren. They’re relieved the kids weren’t there when the storm hit.

Crews have been working nonstop at the home of Paul and Wendy Dry to remove two huge oak trees that crashed onto their garage Saturday night. The Drys and their adult children gathered at the home Monday. It’s all about family helping family, even minutes after the storm hit.

“I just parked my car close to a tree and ran from the Cove up here. And I got here and tried to help everybody, but it looked like the Apocalypse had happened,” said son Jon Dry.

The garage looks to be destroyed. The cars inside are damaged, exterior bricks were knocked out, a window was smashed, and patio furniture was covered with debris, but still standing. The pool is filled with leaves and branches.

The family said the stopped counting fallen trees on the property at 40. The Drys did the right thing by calling a reputable tree service – someone they know and have worked with before.

Wendy Dry notified their insurance company right after the storm hit. She’s frustrated no one has been out yet to assess the damage.

“Nobody ever called me till today. I thought they would’ve been here, Johnny on the spot, Sunday. That’s the main reason I called so quickly,” Wendy Dry said. “That’s why you have insurance, you know? You just want them to do the right thing.”

The family marvels at the things that were spared. A small garden is pretty much intact. Their granddaughter’s pink tree swing was left undisturbed. It was a calm spot in the dangerous storm that could have been so much worse.

If you find yourself in a similar situation, here’s a few things to remember as you file an insurance claim:

Document all damage with photos, including repairs.

If you have made temporary repairs, remember to keep your receipts, so you’ll have a record for claim adjusters for reimbursements.

Your homeowner policy may even cover spoiled food.

Check with your insurance company to see if your homeowner policy covers damage resulting from outages.