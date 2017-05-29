State Senator Mae Beavers plans to announce campaign for governor

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – State Senator Mae Beavers (R-Mt. Juliet) intends to formally announce a campaign for Governor of Tennessee.

The announcement is slated to take place at 1:00 p.m., Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet on Saturday June 3.

Further details for the campaign kickoff will be announced later this week.

Beavers said in making the announcement of her intentions to run:

“Over the past several weeks, it has become increasingly clear that conservatives in Tennessee are looking for bold leadership that will not shrink from standing up and speaking up on the key issues facing our state. President Donald J. Trump is taking the lead in Washington to ‘drain the swamp’ there; but we have our own swamp in Tennessee and I intend to do the same thing in the Volunteer State.”

Conservative Republican State Senator Mae Beavers represents the 17th Senatorial District.

She was the Chair of the Tennessee Republican Delegation to the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio – and the first female to ever chair the Tennessee delegation.

Beavers was a Trump delegate to the convention and received the most votes of any candidate running for a statewide GOP delegate position.

She and her husband Jerry live in Mt. Juliet.