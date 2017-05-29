Shelter to open in Harriman High School; crews work to restore power

HARRIMAN (WATE) – The gym of Harriman High School will be open as a shelter for people affected by the weekend storms in Roane County.

The shelter will be open at 5:30 p.m. Monday for people still without power and water. Beds are set to arrive later in the evening. The city of Harriman is asking for donations of bottled water, packaged food and hygiene supplies. Volunteers are also needed.

The Harriman Utility Board says it is working around the clock to restore power to customers still in the dark after the storms and they are receiving help from surrounding utility districts. They are warning people to stay away from down power lines.