Remembering General Neyland

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Thousands of athletes have also given their lives for our country.

As we honor those who serve our country on memorial Day, we remember General Robert R. Neyland.

Tennessee’s first football coach is one of, if not the most, respected and celebrated person in program history.

General Neyland served his country in World War I before arriving on Rocky Top as the professor of Military Science. He would go on to lead the Vols to a winning record every season except one before returning to serve again in World War II.

To this day, his seven maxims can still be heard from the football team before every game, both at Neyland Stadium and on the road.

General Neyland’s Seven Maxims:

The Team that makes the fewest mistakes will win. Play for and make the breaks and when one comes your way – SCORE. If at first the game – or the breaks – go against you, don’t let up … put on more steam. Protect our kickers, our Quarterbacks, our lead and our ball game. Ball, Oskie, Cover, Block, Cut and slice, pursue and gang tackle… for this is the WINNING EDGE. Press the kicking game. Here is where the breaks are made. Carry the fight to our opponent and keep it there for 60 minutes.