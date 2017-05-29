One person dead in Memorial Day car crash in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – One person died in a single car crash in Kingsport Monday morning.

The Kingsport Police Department said the wreck happened around 8:45 a.m. in the 600 block of West Stone Drive.

Police said the car was traveling west along West Stone Drive, crossed the center turn lane and three eastbound lanes, and crashed into a tree near Andrew Jackson Elementary School.

The driver, 39-year old Jason Vicars of Nickelsville, Virginia, told police he did not remember anything after he traveled onto West Stone Drive. EMS transported Vicars to the hospital for evaluation.

Officers said his grandmother and front seat passenger, 80-year old Lois Rose, also of Nickelsville, died due to injuries she suffered in the wreck.

The Kingsport Police Department said the investigation into the cause of the crash continues.