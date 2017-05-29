Mayor: Cookeville storm damage among ‘worst we’ve ever had’

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A survey team with the National Weather Service determined damage in Cookeville from Saturday’s storms was the result of 90 to 95 mph straight-line winds.

Trees and powerlines were down across the eastern and central part of Cookeville as well as in Monterey.

“This is one of the most significant damaging storms that we’ve ever had here,” said Cookeville mayor Ricky Shelton. “When powerlines were torn down, many of the poles came with them.”

At one point, Mayor Shelton said about 60 percent of his city was without power.

“Now that it’s daylight, we’re beginning to get pictures in of the damage and there’s numerous structures and buildings where trees have fallen on them, and roofs torn off,” the mayor said.

Crews worked through the night to restore power, clear roadways, and clean up debris from the storms.

Shelton said there were no reports of any major injuries as a result of the storm.