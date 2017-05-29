Ice Bears General Manager Mike Murray arrested on DUI charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – According to a report from The Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Ice Bears General Manager, Mike Murray, was arrested May 24 on DUI charges.

Officers were called to a residence on Fox Road for a disturbance call. When they arrived on scene they found Murray in the front yard with his car stuck next to a tree. Murray told the officer he was attempting to turn around and got stuck.

The report states that Murray performed poorly on a field sobriety test, he smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and had trouble remaining steady. Murray also told an officer he had several vodka martinis at a restaurant.

Murray was taken into custody along with Audrey Pile who was standing next to the vehicle when officers arrived. Pile is facing charges of public intoxication.