Golfer Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charges in Florida

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. Monday.

Jail records show Woods had been arrested by police in Jupiter. He was released just before 11 a.m. on his own recognizance. He has been charged under a Driving Under the Influence statute.

According to ESPN, Woods said he has no plans to retire despite a recent back surgery.

“I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again,” Woods said.

The ESPN report also sates Woods saw his season end in early February in Dubai, where he withdrew after a first-round 77. The week before, he had missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. He had previously sat out all of 2016 until the Hero World Challenge in December.