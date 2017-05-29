Golfer Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charges in Florida

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. Monday.

Jail records show Woods had been arrested by police in Jupiter. He was released just before 11 a.m. on his own recognizance. He has been charged under a Driving Under the Influence statute.

According to ESPN, Woods said he has no plans to retire despite a recent back surgery.

“I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again,” Woods said.

The ESPN report also sates Woods saw his season end in early February in Dubai, where he withdrew after a first-round 77. The week before, he had missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. He had previously sat out all of 2016 until the Hero World Challenge in December.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s