Fallen Tennessee marine’s legacy lives on in son he never met

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – In the heart of Maury County, sits Columbia, a place known for its small-town charm.

“They all came out, they all supported us,” said Cindy Carpenter. That’s just what people do here, and that’s especially the case with Lance Corporal Andrew Carpenter. “Our son, Andrew, what a wonderful person he was,” says Cindy.

Andrew was a hero in this town, but there was nothing “small” about him. “He was a great kid,” sayid Kevin, Andrew’s father. “Cindy mentioned his smile, couldn’t get it off his face.”

Andrew’s smile was big, but so was his heart. “He served everybody, he was just a joy to be around,” said Cindy.