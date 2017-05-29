Fallen heroes honored at Knoxville National Cemetery

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Memorial Day is a day to take time to remember the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice. More than a hundred people gathered at the Knoxville National Cemetery to hold a special ceremony for our fallen heroes.

David McReynolds, with the Tennessee Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War said, “Memorial Day is so special because it’s the day that we honor those who fell in the line of service, who were in the armed forces and died in combat.”

Firing their muskets, the 79th New York Highlanders spearheaded the ceremony with a march and music to highlight the importance of this day. Daughters of the Union Veterans also spoke under the monument in the cemetery.

Joseph Cronin and his family passed by the American flags lined along the endless rows of white tombstones. One by one, they would recite the names at each memorial to recognize the people who have sacrificed for our country.

“This day is a day of reminding us to be vigilant and to honor the memory of people who gave so much,” said Jamie Cronin, from Maryville.

The Cronins want their 9-year-old son and future generations to understand the significance of Memorial Day.

“I just don’t want this generation to forget where we came from,” said Joseph Cronin, a Cold War veteran.

It’s now an annual tradition for Cronin to put on his uniform and remember his fallen members in the line of duty. More than four million Americans, including veterans of every war and conflict, are buried in the national cemeteries.