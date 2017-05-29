East Knoxville Freedom School keeps kids learning all Summer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The East Knoxville Freedom School at Greene Magnet Academy will operate from June 14 through July 26, 2017.

Freedom School is a six week Summer program designed to help kids fall in love with learning. It also gives college students an opportunity to serve as teachers.

The program is for kids from 1st to 6th grade. . They participate in a variety of stimulating activities throughout the day to set a positive tone, build cohesiveness, and broaden their experiences and skill sets. Meals and healthy snacks are provided as well.

For more information about the program and how to register or volunteer contact project director Denise Dean at (865) 333-0645 or email EKnoxFreedomSchool@gmail.com.