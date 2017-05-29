Car crashes into North Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A car crashed into a home in Knoxville early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Cecil Avenue. Homeowner Brianne Ailey was sitting in the living room with her son when the car hit the side of her house.

Before the car crashed into the home, it hit her neighbor’s fence and some motorcycles.

“It could’ve been a lot worse,” said Ailey. “My daughter’s bedroom is right here. Her bed is right against the window that’s busted. So if she had been here it could’ve been a lot worse.”

The driver was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

There is no information on charges.