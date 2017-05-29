800 Alcoa Electric customers still without power after storms

(FILE)

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – The City Alcoa’s Electric Department reports around 800 of their customers are still without power following a round of strong storms Saturday.

Overlook, Springbrook, and West Hunt Road are the areas with the highest number of outages.

The city also reports their online outage map is experiencing technical difficulties and does not accurately reflect the actual number and location of current outages.

The city is working to solve this and crews are continuing to work to restore power.

