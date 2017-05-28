Tree crashes through Louisville woman’s bedroom during storms

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Kay Wright was shocked during a round a storms that came through Louisville Saturday night when a large tree crashed through her home and landed on her husband’s legs.

“We were getting ready to go to bed, listening to Matt Hinkin and [the Storm Team] and they was predicting the storms, and I called the kids to tell them to be aware of the storms, to be looking out, and as I was talking to them the winds got really bad. The tree fell on the house. and I looked over and the whole ceiling and everything was in. It was laying on my husband. It was laying on his legs so I had to dig him out from under the limbs and everything.”

Wright says they’ll be staying with family and although they are sad about the damage to their home of nearly 20 years, they’re just thankful that no one was seriously hurt.