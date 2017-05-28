Tree crashes into home, wind rips roof off another in Loudon County

LENOIR CITY (WATE) – Many people in Loudon County spent their Sunday cleaning up debris from Saturday night’s storm.

The National Weather Service says 70 to 80 mph winds ripped through much of the area late Saturday night leaving several downed trees and power lines.

Highway 11 between Old Midway and Shaw Ferry in Lenoir City is closed due to several down power lines. #Wate pic.twitter.com/3I4l1X5c1b — Jennifer Webb (@WATEJennifer) May 28, 2017

Loudon County EMA Director Daryl Smith responded to a home in Lenoir City that was completely covered by a downed oak tree.

Loudon County EMA checking on a home off Old Midway. A large tree fell on the home blocking doors #WATE pic.twitter.com/CGle66ri2Q — Jennifer Webb (@WATEJennifer) May 28, 2017

The home is one of many damaged in the storms that ripped through area Saturday night.

“We’re hoping for a declaration of disaster for the state of Tennessee that will allow public assistance grant money to be used to help restore all this and make our citizens whole out here,” said Smith.

Another hard hit area was a neighborhood called Avalon. Wind ripped the roof off of one home and blew pieces of debris into others.

A home in the Avalon neighborhood with the roof torn off. Parts of the roof blew off and damaged other homes on the street. #WATE pic.twitter.com/lQqa2MMNj8 — Jennifer Webb (@WATEJennifer) May 28, 2017

“Portions of the decking actually flew across and impaled the roof so a whole was punched in it,” said homeowner Christina Honey.

A few streets down in the same neighborhood Joe Barletta watched as workers repaired damage to his roof.

“I can see I’ve got two holes out of the roof, possibly three,” said Barletta. “My garage door was blocked, we couldn’t get in our out also so they’re working on that now so we can get inside so we can see if there if any water got in or anything like that.”

Smith says there were no injuries reported in the county other than car accidents.