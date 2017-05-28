The Cove at Concord Park forced to close after storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After a wave a strong storm swept through East Tennessee Saturday night The Cove at Concord Park was forced to close.

Park officials announced the closure of The Cove Sunday morning. They expect crews to begin clean up work starting Tuesday, but those efforts can not begin until the utility company is able to clear any downed power lines that could pose a safety threat.

The rest of Concord Park will remain open to the public.

