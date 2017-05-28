LCUB working to restore power to customers

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Lenoir City Utilities Board said they’re working to restore power to their customers following a round of severe storms Saturday night and into Sunday morning.
According to the LCUB’s Twitter account their hardest hit areas are Choto Road, Hwy 11, Hickory Creek and Tools Bend.
Sunday morning approximately 15,000 customers were without power. That number was down to 5,000 by noon.
The company says crews are working as fast as they can to restore power but it could be Monday night before everyone has power because of some extensive repairs that are needed.
Anyone experiencing problems should contact LCUB to report it at 1-844-OUR-LCUB.