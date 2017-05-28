Emergency Operation Centers activated after storms in Knox and Blount County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police department said the Emergency Operation Center was activated early Sunday morning after strong storms left people trapped in the Choto Road area of Knox County.

15 -20 people were trapped due to downed trees and power lines blocking access to the area.

Multiple first responder agencies are coordinating storm damage response as well as preparing for another wave of storms expected later this morning.

The Blount County EOC has also been activated.

