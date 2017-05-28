Downed trees and power lines leave thousands without power

EAST TENNESSEE (WATE) – Numerous reports of fallen trees, downed power lines and high powered wind gusts from Saturday night’s storms have left thousands across East Tennessee without power.

LCUB and KUB had announced thousands of people lost power from the storms.

#LCUB is experiencing widespread outages in our service area. Crews are working to restore power. To report an outage, call 1-844-OUR-LCUB. — LCUB (@YourLCUB) May 28, 2017

As of approximately 1 a.m. Sunday morning, KUB had over 40-thousand people listed without power.

Reports of heavy rainfall and high speed winds impacted a number of counties including: Knox, Anderson, Loudon and Blount.

You can check KUB’s current outage map and updated reports on their progress to restore power here.