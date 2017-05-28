Upstate Birds of Prey rescue helps birds hurt in storms

Osprey
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Upstate Birds of Prey rehabilitates birds then releases them back into the wild.

When birds are injured by cars or falling out of nests a veterinarian with the non-profit group helps them heal.

Hawk
Strong storms coming through East Tennessee caused downed trees and power lines and many birds were likely injured, so now UBP is asking for the public’s help.
They help birds categorized as “raptors.” That includes:
  •  Owls
  • Hawks
  • Eagles
  • and Osprey

They say it’s important to remember these birds can be dangerous. If you encounter one that is injured, contact Update Birds of Prey at (865) 680-9623.

Barred Owl

