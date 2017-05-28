Lexington mom and 4 kids kidnapped at gun point found safe, suspect at large

WATE 6 On Your Side Published: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Tenn. (WATE) – UPDATE: The TBI reports Amanda Manley and her four children have been found safe. Suspect Octivas Crout remains at large.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for four kids and their mom who were allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint by Octivas Crout.

Amaylah Manley, 2, Tayvious Crout, 3, Damaryious Crout, 1, Adrik Manley, 8, Amanda Manley, 31 haven’t been seen since May 28.

Octivis Crout is described as a 28-year-old black male with black hair, brown eyes, who is 6 feet 1 inch tall weighing 195 pounds.

They are believed to be driving a 2010 Hundai Sonanta with Tennessee Tag 856-QDG.

If you see them or have any information about where they may be contact the Lexington Police Department at (731) 968-6666 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

