East Knoxville shooting leaves man with life threatening injuries

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting in East Knoxville Sunday afternoon according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD says the shooting occurred at approximately 5:17 p.m. at 1921 East 5th Avenue.

The man was transported to UT Hospital, but his condition has only been described as life-threatening.

No other information including possible suspects has been made available.

The Knoxville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is investigating.

