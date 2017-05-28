East Knoxville shooting leaves man with life threatening injuries

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting in East Knoxville Sunday afternoon according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD says the shooting occurred at approximately 5:17 p.m. at 1921 East 5th Avenue.

The man was transported to UT Hospital, but his condition has only been described as life-threatening.

No other information including possible suspects has been made available.

The Knoxville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is investigating.

For the latest on breaking news, traffic, weather and more download the WATE 6 On Your Side news app.