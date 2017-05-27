1 dead in Oneida officer involved shooting

WATE 6 On Your Side Published: Updated:

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) – One person is dead after a shooting involving three law enforcement officers in Scott County.

It happened on Alberta Street in Oneida. A TBI spokesperson said it started as a traffic stop, then a woman was removed from the vehicle for questioning.

According to TBI, that’s when the driver of the vehicle refused to get out, and started accelerating towards one Oneida officer and two Scott County Deputies. All three opened fire at the driver who was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the incident remains underway Saturday morning. No information about the victim’s or officer’s identities have been released.

