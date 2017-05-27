Shooting suspect in custody, Virginia State Police special agent dies from injuries

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) — Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter has died from his injuries after being shot in Richmond’s Mosby Court Friday night.

At 7:25 p.m., a Richmond police officer and the special agent saw a silver Chevrolet Cobalt pull up to the curb in the 1900 block of Redd Street. The vehicle was parked in the wrong direction. The Richmond police officer was in uniform and was driving a marked Richmond police SUV. The officer and trooper approached the car and spoke with the driver “as part of a consensual encounter,” state police said. During the conversation, the special agent was shot by a passenger in the vehicle. The Richmond officer immediately called for medical assistance and ran to Special Agent Walter’s aid. The Richmond officer was not hurt, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver of the car was immediately taken into custody. The shooting suspect, 27-year-old Travis Ball ran from the scene but was later taken into custody. Ball is being held without bond on the arrest warrants obtained and charged with one count of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Virginia State Police say additional charges are pending.

The special agent was rushed to VCU Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Richmond police, Henrico County police, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, U.S. Marshals and the ATF assisted state police in the search for the suspect. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445 or #77 on a cell phone.