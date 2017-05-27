Knoxville investigators searching for armed robbery suspect

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Knoxville Police Department are searching for a man responsible for robbing Check Advance of America, located at 402 North Cedar Bluff, Saturday.

KCSO says the man is thought to also be the suspect in three other armed robberies that occurred in Knoxville within the past two weeks.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’09”-5’11”, 175-185 pounds, with shaved, black hair.

He was wearing khaki shorts, a blue t-shirt, and sunglasses during the robberies. The suspect may be traveling in a white, four-door, 90s model Ford Taurus or Mercury Sable. Authorities believe the suspect may also be involved in robberies of the Cash Express, located at 8373 Kingston Pike; Subway, located at Walbrook Drive and Walker Springs Road; and Advance America, located at 2901 Tazewell Pike. Anyone with information is asked to contact KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit at (865) 215-2243 or the Knoxville Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit at (865) 215-7212.