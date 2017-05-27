Fashion at the Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WISH) – Race weekend means a celebration at the track, and the history of fashion at the Indianapolis 500 is unique, to say the least.

Local designer Jess West has her finger on the beat. She’s been making the latest craze, Romp-hims, for the last week now. She’s had so many orders that they are on back-order before the race.

But when it comes to the track you want to make a statement.

“Anything goes,” says West. “I think people are there just to be wild.”

It’s no secret that getting wild at the Indy 500 Snakepit is common. Laura Steele says the fashion, if you can call it that, was so unique that sometimes fans went all natural.

“Fashion didn’t matter because they did a lot of mud wrestling being so the fashion used to be mud,” says Steele.

Today, EDM artists at the Snakepit have a catapulted fashion at the 500 back into the spotlight. It’s something like Coachella mixed with a Luke Bryan concert.

“It’s really fun to get attention wearing something that exuberates your personality,” says West.

What we’ve learned is the best is whatever you want to wear as long as it keeps you cool during the hot race days.