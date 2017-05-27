Endangered Child Alert issued for Jackson teen

JACKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Endangered Child Alert has been issued Saturday morning by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for a 15-year-old missing from Jackson, Tennessee.

The TBI reported Aden Hammond was visiting his non-custodial father Brian Hammond on May 20 when he was not returned home.

Brian Hammond has made claims to be a Sovereign Citizen who does not believe the custody order is valid and is refusing to return his son, according to the TBI.

The TBI reported Aden may share his father’s beliefs.

Hammond was last known to be driving a black 1999 Chevy Silverado extended cab pickup with a custom Cadillac grill, tinted windows and custom taillights with Tennessee license plate 386ZHZ.

Aden is 6 feet tall, 170 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Brian Hammond is 34-year-old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 145 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Hammond is believed to be in possession of a firearm and should be considered armed and dangerous.

A warrant for felony custodial interference has been issued for Hammond, who also has an order of protection is also in place against him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.