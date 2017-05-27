East Tennessee’s Memorial Day weekend events

In remembrance of the men and woman who died serving in the Armed Forces of The United States of America, East Tennessee will be holding a number for Memorial day on May 29th.

Major events across the eastern portion of the state include the Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Ride XVI and Jefferson County’s Ruck March.

See below for the full list of events in East Tennessee during and leading up to Memorial Day:

Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Ride XVI – On Sunday May 28th, 2017 motorcyclists will once again gather in downtown Sevierville at the Sevier County Courthouse. The reason is to pay Tribute to all Fallen Military. It has been described by those who participate and have seen it as being one of the most unusual and unique Memorial Weekend events they have ever seen. This year we are also commemorating all the women who served in our military. The event’s opening ceremony starts at 10:00 A.M. in Sevierville, TN. It consists of Patriotic singing, guest speaker, Commissioner of Veterans Servives Retired Army National Guard, Colonel Many Bears Grinder, placing a wreath at the Veteran’s Monument and Taps marks the beginning of this event. The police escorted 65 mile ride leaves, rain or shine, at 11:00 A.M. Once all of the motorcycles have arrived at Veteran’s Overlook on top of Clinch Mountain in Grainger County, the closing ceremony will begin. Patriotic music, placing of the wreath, 21 Gun Salute followed by Taps will conclude the event. Come early and have coffee and breakfast at Court House Donuts, one of our great sponsors. For additional information visit: http://www.smokymountainthunder.net

Ruck March – To kick off Memorial Day bright and early in Jefferson County, the third annual Ruck March will be held on Monday, May 29 starting at 7 a.m. The 8-mile march will begin at the Jefferson City Community Center and will end at the Brazelton Lodge in Dandridge. Carrying a rucksack/backpack is not required but is recommended. Visit the group’s Facebook page to learn more.

9th Annual Anderson County Memorial Day Ceremony – Guest Speaker Major Jason Deel, U.S. Army(Ret) & Clinton City Councilman Zach Farrar. There will be a Brief ceremony to include a wreath laying, Rifle Salute and TAPS at the Veterans Memorial by Official Guests and Anderson Co. officials. Everyone is invited to join us as we remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice so that we may enjoy the freedoms so many take for granted.

Loudon County Memorial Day Service – The May 29th, 2017 Memorial Day Service being held at the Loudon Courthouse in beautiful, historic downtown Loudon. Guest speaker is historian, Mr. John Napier and dignitaries present will include Loudon Mayor Mr. Jim Greenway, Loudon County Mayor Mr. Buddy Bradshaw and State Representative Jimmy Matlock.

National cemetery event for Memorial Day – On Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2017, a Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at Knoxville National Cemetery. The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. The ceremony will be held by the Major William A. McTeer Camp #39 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, the 79th New York Infantry Cameron Highlanders reenactment group, the Lucinda Heatherly Detached Tent #3 Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, and the Polly O’Toole Auxiliary #17 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War. The 79th New York Highlander reenactment group will play period music and perform a ceremony. SUVCW and DUVCW will perform a ritual honoring Union veterans and all veterans who have given their lives in service to our country. William Beard of the 79th New York Highlanders will play Taps. A brief history of the Knoxville National Cemetery will be given. Attendees will also be invited to explore the inside of the Union Soldiers Monument, one of the largest Union monuments in the South.