Bebe Rexha to perform national anthem at 101st Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha will perform the national anthem at the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway made the announcement Tuesday morning.

Her current album is “All Your Fault, Pt. 1” and her single “Me, Myself & I” topped both the Billboard Pop and Rap charts. She has also written for songs Eminem, Rihanna, Pitbull and Selena Gomez.

Rexha said in a statement that she looking forward to her performance before the historic race.

“This will be my first time attending the Indianapolis 500, and I can already feel the electrifying energy that comes with it. I couldn’t be more excited and honored to perform the national anthem and am looking forward to seeing everyone there and experiencing my first big Race Day!”

