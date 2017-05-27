Aggies force game 3 in Super Regional after 6-5 win over Tennessee

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – No. 8 Tennessee will need a win Sunday to punch a ticket the College World Series after No. 9 Texas A&M rallied back from a 3-run deficit to top the Vols 6-5 in game two of the NCAA Super Regional on Saturday.

The Vols owned the momentum early in front of 2,365 fans who made up a new single-game attendance record at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The previous record was set in game one on Friday.

Meghan Gregg opened game two with a solo home run in the first inning, her 15th this season and 4th in the postseason.

Tennessee would lose the lead in the 5th inning after the Aggies piled up four runs on Matty Moss, who pitched three innings Saturday after her complete game outing Friday. Caylan Arnold (20-9) was dealt the loss for the Vols. Arnold and Moss combined for one strikeout.

Texas A&M’s game two win forces a decisive game three on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. The winner advances to the College World Series in Oklahoma City.