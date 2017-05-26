Young-Williams Animal Center Pets of the Week: Zeta and Mishan

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Young-Williams Animal Center Pets of the Week for May 26 are 3-year-old Zeta and 6-year-old Mishan.

Young-Williams says the two aren’t best buddies, but they paired the two of them together because they have opposite personalities.

Zeta is a spayed female terrier/American pit bull mix. Zeta is is a calm dog who likes to relax. Mishan, on the other hand, is full of energy. He is a neutered male hound/terrier American pit bull. Both dogs give endless kisses and enjoy playing in the pool, going on long walks, snuggling and playing with other dogs.

For more information on adopting Jasmine or any other pet at Young-Williams, call (865) 215-6599, visit their website, or either location at 3201 Division Street or 6400 Kingston Pike.