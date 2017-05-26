Tennessee powers past Aggies in Super Regional opener

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – No. 8 Tennessee is one win away from punching a ticket to the College World Series.

The Vols used a five-run third inning to power past No. 9 Texas A&M on Friday in game one of the NCAA Super Regional at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Matty Moss improved to 26-2 this season, tossing her 14th complete game of the season with five strikeouts to go with it.

Tennessee didn’t lack in the hitting department either. Jenna Holcomb led the way with a triple and two RBI. Meghan Gregg’s RBI groundout in the third moved the slugger into sole possession of the program’s single-season RBI record with 78.

Tennessee set a new single-game attendance record as 2,353 fans packed into Lee Stadium. The Vols will look to sweep the Aggies Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.