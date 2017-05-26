Suspect arrested after Fountain City carjacking

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A man was arrested after a driver was carjacked in Fountain City.

The victim says on April 12, he pulled over near the duck pond at 5237 N. Broadway to use the phone. He claims while he was sitting in the 2008 Toyota Solara convertible two people approached him from behind.

The suspect began punching the driver in the face and head. According to the victim, Joshua Alyn Lowe demanded him to get out of the car.

The victim ran to Kroger to call the police and the suspects drove away in the convertible.

The car was involved in a crash near 5916 Tazewell Pike and suspects were arrested.

The victim was able to identify Lowe in a line-up.