SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – There will be a motorcycle ride in honor of fallen heroes this weekend.

The Smoky Mountain Thunder Ride honors those who died while serving in the armed forces. The event will be Sunday with a ceremony starting at 10 a.m. and the ride at 11 a.m. It will start in front of the Sevier County Court House and end at the Veteran’s Overlook on Clinch Mountain. The closing ceremony will be at noon.

For more information, visit Smoky Mountain Thunder’s website.