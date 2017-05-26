Predators to face Pittsburgh Penguins in Stanley Cup Final

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WKRN) – For just the fourth time in NHL history, a Game 7 has gone into overtime in a semifinal or conference final.

It ended with the Penguins returning to defend their Stanley Cup Title with a 3-2 win in double overtime against the Ottawa Senators.

Predators defenseman PK Subban said after practice Thursday he hoped the game would go into triple overtime – and he was close.

Nashville will take on a Pittsburgh team that was pushed to seven games before hosting the Predators on Monday in Pittsburgh.

The Preds are 1-1 against the Penguins in the regular season – but have not faced them since January 31.

The first game against the Penguins was just the fifth of the season as the Preds won 5-1 at Bridgestone on October 22.The second game came in late January on the road ending in a 4-2 loss.

The Preds practice again Friday morning.