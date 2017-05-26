Police: 1 found shot, the body dumped from car in Tennessee

The Associated Press Published:

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) Authorities say a person has been found fatally shot, the body dumped from a car near a college campus in Tennessee.

The Daily News Journal reports that police in Murfreesboro went to an apartment complex near Middle Tennessee State University on Tuesday evening after receiving a report that a person had been shot.

Police spokesman Kyle Evans says the officers found one victim dead who had been thrown from a vehicle. Evans says detectives don’t know whether the person was killed at the apartment complex or elsewhere.

No further information about the victim’s identity, age or gender has been released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s