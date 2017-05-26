New Mexico teen burglary suspect cries for mother after arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WATE/KRQE) – A seventeen-year-old burglary suspect only wanted one thing after he was arrested.

In footage released from the Albuquerque Police Department, the teen can be heard crying in the video while telling the responding officers “please call my mom.’ Officers tell him to ‘relax’ as they try to calm him down, but he pleads for them to call his mom.When questioned, police said the teen admitted to breaking into several shops over the weekend.

Lisa Kinlen said she had to temporarily close the doors of her Celtic shop.

“They stole a lot of jewelry and a lot of knives,” Kinlen said. “Thank you for traumatizing us, breaking into our shop and taking our livelihood.”

At a second shop, Trudy Collins-Cervantes, said someone tried to break in over the weekend. She said they chipped away at the stucco and broke a window.

“I had to send a company in to reinforce my back door because my son was convinced they were coming back,” Collins-Cervantes said.

Her son was right — the suspected thief did come back, but this time Albuquerque police were waiting. After arresting the 17-year-old burglary suspect, detectives recovered six knives, along with gloves, a flashlight, a screwdriver set and $213.

One of the detectives recognized a knife that belonged to the shop. When questioned, the teen admitted to breaking into several shops over the past week. According to a police report, he told police he stashed some of the stolen merchandise in his home, everything else he sold.

When a shop owner was asked about the incident after the arrest, she told reporters “I wanna give him something to cry about.”