VIDEO: LaFollette men caught on home surveillance video poaching deer

LAFOLLETTE (WATE) – Two LaFollette men were caught on home surveillance video in the act of deer poaching, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

TWRA says a homeowner on Lake Springs Road in LaFollette contacted them on March 19 to say his home surveillance system had caught two men, later identified as Donnie Marcum, 65, and Tyler Marcum, 18, hunting deer on his property. The security system had sent the man an alert on his phone and the homeowner saw the two men walking across his lawn. He yelled at them, causing them to run away.

After the homeowner reviewed the video, he realized they had shot at some deer in the afternoon and came back after dark to look for them. The men did not have permission to be on the land and hunting season had ended on January 8.

TWRA was able to identify and interview the men after watching the video. The Marcums admitted to shooting at the deer. They said they hit one of them, but it got up and ran away when they located it.

Donnie Marcum was charged with hunting from a public road, hunting in closed season and hunting from a motor vehicle. Tyler Marcum was charged with hunting from a public road, hunting in closed season, hunting from a motor vehicle, hunting big game with rimfire ammunition, and hunting without hunter education.

Donnie Marcum pleaded guilty to hunting from a public road and hunting in a closed season. He was given probation for one year and was ordered to pay a $100 fine and $325.50 in court costs.

Tyler Marcum pleadedd guilty to hunting in closed season. He was gven 30 days of probation, had his firearm declared contraband and forfeited to the stat.e and his hunting privileges were suspended for one year. He was also ordered to pay a $100 fine and $325.50 in court costs.