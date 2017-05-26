Greene Valley Developmental Center closes after 5 decades

GREENEVILLE (WATE) – The last residents of the Greene Valley Developmental Center transitioned into their new homes Friday.

The state institution operated for more than five decades. Tennessee is one of 14 states and the District of Columbia with no large state-run facilities for people with intellectual disabilities.

“People who lived at Greene Valley are now living rewarding lives in their communities,” Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) Commissioner Debra K. Payne said. “We are closing an important chapter in the history of supporting people with disabilities in Tennessee. It’s important to celebrate the huge advancements we’ve made while remembering the important role Greene Valley played for 56 years.”

In the past two years, 84 people from DIDD have transitioned into community placements.

The program was created in 1960 and was originally named Green Valley Hospital and School. It was the first and only state institution for people with intellectual disabilities in the state, according to DIDD.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank all Greene Valley employees for the excellent care they have provided to people with disabilities for more than 50 years,” Payne said. “Also, the entire Greene County community has supported the facility and the people who live there, and we are extremely grateful for their continued partnership as we support people with intellectual disabilities in the community.”