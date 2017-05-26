OAK RIDGE (WATE) – Three vehicles were in a crash in Oak Ridge Friday morning.

The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Drive and South Illinois Avenue. Two cars and a dump truck were involved.

The report says the fuel tank on the trunk was damaged during the crash and 100 gallons of diesel spilled onto the roadway.

Dump truck spills 100 gallons of diesel onto Oak Ridge street View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: City of Oak Ridge) (Photo: City of Oak Ridge) (Photo: City of Oak Ridge) (Photo: City of Oak Ridge)