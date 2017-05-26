Dump truck spills 100 gallons of diesel onto Oak Ridge street

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – Three vehicles were in a crash in Oak Ridge Friday morning.

The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Drive and South Illinois Avenue. Two cars and a dump truck were involved.

The report says the fuel tank on the trunk was damaged during the crash and 100 gallons of diesel spilled onto the roadway.

