Crash closes Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – A busy road in Oak Ridge will be closed for several hours following a crash involving multiple vehicles.

The Oak Ridge Police Department reported the crash on Illinois Avenue at Commerce Park Drive just before 3 p.m. All lanes are closed between Union Valley Road and Bethel Valley Road, and traffic is being diverted.

Tennessee Department of Transportation estimates the roadway will be closed through at least 6 p.m.

