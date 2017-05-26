Crash closes Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
(source: KamizazeKurve/Twitter)

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – A busy road in Oak Ridge will be closed for several hours following a crash involving multiple vehicles.

The Oak Ridge Police Department reported the crash on Illinois Avenue at Commerce Park Drive just before 3 p.m. All lanes are closed between Union Valley Road and Bethel Valley Road, and traffic is being diverted.

Tennessee Department of Transportation estimates the roadway will be closed through at least 6 p.m.

Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for the latest breaking traffic, news, weather and sports information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s