3 Claiborne County men indicted for holding people for ransom

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Steven Daniel Moore, Nathan Taylor, and Steven Coty Moore (source: Claiborne County Sheriff's Office)

TAZEWELL (WATE) – Three Claiborne County men have been indicted for holding two people against their will in an effort to collect money from the victim’s friends and family.

Nathan Taylor, Steven Daniel Moore and Steven Coty Lee Moore are all charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Previous story: 3 charged in Claiborne County kidnapping, extortion case

Prosecutors say the victims were allegedly bound by their hands and feet and threatened with a deadly weapon for several hours in February. The three forced the victims to call friends or family to collect money for their release.

